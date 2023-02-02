SAP partners with Red Hat to enhance intelligent business operations

SAP and Red Hat have expanded partnership to increase SAP’s use of and support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This collaboration aims to enhance intelligent business operations, support cloud transformation across industries and drive holistic IT innovation.

Building on the two companies’ long-standing collaboration, SAP is steadily migrating part of its internal IT landscape and the SAP Enterprise Cloud Services portfolio onto the standard foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, a shift intended to better meet SAP’s evolving business and IT needs.

As part of its migration road map, SAP is boosting support for the RISE with SAP solution using Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the preferred operating system for net new business for RISE with SAP solution deployments.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux is trusted by global enterprises across industries worldwide. The platform builds on this trust by offering a consistent, reliable foundation for SAP software deployments, providing a standard Linux backbone to support SAP customers across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

SAP’s internal IT environments and SAP Enterprise Cloud Services adopting Red Hat Enterprise Linux can gain greater flexibility to address modern and future technology requirements.

Paired with the RISE with SAP solution, Red Hat Enterprise Linux offers enhanced performance capabilities to support RISE with SAP solution deployments across cloud environments, smoothing the path towards cloud adoption and transformation for customers as they plan their next wave of IT innovation.

Over the next year, Red Hat and SAP will collaborate closely to deepen support for RISE with SAP solution workloads on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and accelerate SAP’s adoption of Red Hat Enterprise Linux more broadly.

To support SAP in more widely implementing Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat is providing dedicated product engineers and on-site resources to assist SAP engineering and technical teams in driving standardization on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and interoperability for SAP and Red Hat solutions.

SAP associates can develop critical technical skills and deepen their knowledge of Red Hat’s hybrid cloud technologies through virtual and instructor-led Red Hat training courses and hands-on labs through Red Hat Learning Subscription Premium.

This joint initiative to extend SAP software workloads on Red Hat Enterprise Linux is intended to make it easier for SAP customers to achieve greater business agility, accelerate cloud deployments and drive business innovation by building on Red Hat’s scalable, flexible, open hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Customers can now streamline cloud transformation projects based on SAP software, including SAP S/4HANA, based on the RISE with SAP solution underpinned by Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Lalit Patil, CTO, SAP Enterprise Cloud Services, SAP SE, said: “Red Hat Enterprise Linux offers a robust, open infrastructure to support SAP software deployments, providing a consistent foundation for hybrid cloud workloads. We look forward to building on our legacy of innovation together with Red Hat to empower our customers with greater flexibility and resilience across cloud environments.”

Gunnar Hellekson, VP and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Business Unit, Red Hat, continued: “As organizations look to expand business intelligence and analytics systems across the open hybrid cloud, they need an operating system foundation that is tested, validated and trusted for these critical operations on every footprint. Red Hat Enterprise Linux already serves as a trusted backbone for the global Fortune 500, and we are pleased to further extend this trust to SAP and our joint customers as the common operating system supporting SAP software workloads and business operations.”