Netwrix 1Secure empowers MSPs to secure clients from a single console

Netwrix has released new multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) auditing solution Netwrix 1Secure designed to meet the needs of MSPs. Its cloud architecture helps MSPs ensure the security and compliance of their clients’ systems and data from a single console.

Netwrix 1Secure empowers MSPs with the following:

Accelerated incident detection and response — Netwrix 1Secure provides continuous auditing of critical changes across Active Directory (AD), Azure AD and Windows Server; clear visibility into threat details via an interactive, Google-like search; and security incident alerts customized for each client’s needs.

Easy security management of numerous tenants — A unified, actionable dashboard that provides a bird's-eye view of the state of their clients' IT environments.

Profit maximization — Netwrix 1Secure uses a transparent pricing model in which MSPs pay per managed AD user, the same way they charge their own clients.

— Netwrix 1Secure uses a transparent pricing model in which MSPs pay per managed AD user, the same way they charge their own clients. Quick reporting for both auditors and clients — A wide range of easy-to-read predefined reports are available in a few clicks and can be branded with the name and logo of the MSP.

Enriched ecosystem of professional services automation (PSA) tools

— Netwrix 1Secure integrates seamlessly with ConnectWise and ServiceNow.

Netwrix 1Secure adheres to security best practices. In particular, it relies on certified Microsoft Azure data centers, encrypts all data at rest and in transit, and supports both multifactor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO).

“With the Netwrix 1Secure auditing solution, we can enhance each client’s security posture regardless of their size, without the headache and costs of any on-prem hardware or cloud infrastructure setup,” said Brian Ludwigson, Senior Project Manager at SOHO Solutions.

“Netwrix Auditor has been helping organizations around the world become safer from cyber threats for seventeen years. We have now adapted its core functionality to meet the specific requirements of MSPs,” said Steve Dickson, CEO of Netwrix.

“With Netwrix 1Secure, MSPs can easily audit the IT environments of multiple clients, both on premises and in the cloud. As a result, they can promptly spot suspicious activity and respond to threats in time to prevent serious damage,” Dickson concluded.