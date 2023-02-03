New infosec products of the week: February 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Arkose Labs, Hornetsecurity, HYCU, KELA, and Trulioo.

Hornetsecurity unveils two tools to counter rise in phishing attacks and malicious links

Hornetsecurity launched two new tools – the QR Code Analyzer and Secure Links – to combat growing cyber threats. QR Code Analyzer is able to detect QR codes embedded in other images that can re-route to other malicious sites and Secure Links runs all email links through a secure analyzer before enabling the recipient to safely open the link.

HYCU R-Cloud protects all business-critical apps from on-premises to SaaS

HYCU R-Cloud provides businesses with a comprehensive visualization of their entire data estate and protection status via auto-discovery and mapping of all applications and services – SaaS, PaaS, DBaaS, public, and private cloud. Organizations get a detailed and holistic view of their business-critical data and their protection status.

KELA launches cyber intelligence platform to empower proactive digital crime prevention

KELA launched a new and consolidated cyber intelligence platform, consisting of a new intuitive user interface and four complementary modules: Threat Landscape, Monitor, Hunt, and Tactical Intelligence. The platform provides real, actionable intelligence to support various security teams across an organization in their efforts to uncover threats and proactively prevent digital crimes.

Trulioo identity verification platform helps businesses achieve regulatory compliance

Trulioo launched a global identity platform for person and business verification. By using a suite of native verification services in a single, comprehensive platform, businesses can streamline their verification processes and reduce the number of vendors they use.

Arkose Labs unveils SMS Toll Fraud online ROI calculator

Arkose Labs has launched a new SMS Toll Fraud online ROI calculator that enables banks, e-commerce companies, and telcos to estimate the potential cost savings associated with stopping SMS Toll Fraud and helps them make informed decisions about their cybersecurity strategy.