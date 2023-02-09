ChatGPT integration for Logpoint SOAR allows users to explore its potential in cybersecurity

Logpoint has released a ChatGPT integration for Logpoint SOAR in a lab setting. It allows the users to experiment with the potential of the AI-driven chatbot and discover how the technology could apply in cybersecurity operations.

“We’re excited to enable our customers to explore the possibilities of using technologies such as ChatGPT to reduce part of their workload,” says Edy Almer, Logpoint Product Manager for Threat Detection and Incident Response.

“Staying up to date with technology innovations and trends is imperative to understand how we can continue to improve cybersecurity operations,” Almer continued.

Logpoint SOAR automates the investigation of security incidents and provides case management tools to help analysts automate incident responses. Logpoint SOAR comes with a range of pre-configured playbooks and provides the capability to create custom playbooks, automating detection and response processes.

The new ChatGPT integration for Logpoint SOAR allows customers to investigate the potential of using SOAR playbooks with ChatGPT in cybersecurity.

Saving time on breach reports: A SOAR playbook can provide ChatGPT with the severity level and main timeline events of an investigation to generate breach report drafts from attacks for an analyst to review and approve before further distribution, saving a lot of time spent on reporting.

Short, readable executive summaries: A SOAR playbook can feed lengthy compliance report texts to ChatGPT to create an executive summary of main findings and remediation recommendations that’s easy to read for executives.

Believable awareness training: The ChatGPT SOAR integration can automate part of the awareness training. ChatGPT automatically generates phishing emails, and the SOAR playbook extracts data from LinkedIn, enriches it with email addresses and connections from past logs, and sends the phishing email to selected recipients, measuring how many click through and how many alert the phishing response team.

“Our customers are always interested in exploring new technologies, and ChatGPT is no exception,” says Christian Have, Logpoint CTO.

“With our new integration, they can test whether the technology could reduce the time spent on an attack summary report, which is legally required in Europe, the US, and Asia, and potentially free up valuable time for security analysts,” Have added.

All Logpoint customers with SOAR enabled can play around with ChatGPT and delve into the exciting use cases.