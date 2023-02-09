Opscura raises $9.4 million to address industrial cybersecurity challenges

Opscura has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations.

Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures.

Opscura’s technology adds a layer to the industrial cybersecurity ecosystem as manufacturers require greater efficiencies to protect thousands of vulnerable legacy devices they cannot take offline, and as the rapid build-out of new renewable energy critical infrastructure continues.

To reduce the pervasive risks of ransomware, unauthorized access, and data theft, Opscura’s patented cloaking technology obscures deeper operational technology (OT) Level 2 network and Layer 2 data without disrupting operations.

“We have been impressed with the power and simplicity of Opscura’s security solution as part of our Schneider Electric Exchange Technology Partner program,” says Francesc Juan, CTO Spain of Schneider.

“Opscura addresses multiple ICS use cases, and unlike other offerings, simplifies the processes, people, and technology work involved in protecting critical infrastructure in deeper OT layers,” Juan added.

Worldwide integrator partners such as Telefonica deploy Opscura to their customer segments that need simplified, yet robust, OT security for Zero Trust environments. Opscura works collaboratively within the ICS security ecosystem, and its technology is complementary to solutions from Claroty, Nozomi, Fortinet, and more.

Customers across various industries, including renewable energy, transportation, manufacturing, government, and chemical also rely on Opscura to solve industrial cybersecurity, compliance, and digital transformation challenges.

“Throughout our extensive diligence process, we were impressed with Opscura’s foundational approach to ICS and their ability to deliver a frictionless solution that ensures continuity of operations. We believe it has great potential to efficiently and effectively address the myriad unmet security needs that exist in critical brownfield OT networks,” said John Ho, Partner at Anzu Partners.

“We look forward to supporting the Opscura team as they continue to scale the company, validate the technology’s capabilities across multiple ICS use cases, and demonstrate how to fully deliver the zero trust model in an OT context,” Ho continued.

Opscura’s funding reflects a shift in the appetite for diversified cybersecurity innovation from the government and investors. Spain, including the Basque region where Opscura’s R&D team is based, continues to invest in EU-wide cybersecurity growth.

Opscura has earned multiple grants to continue its novel research into ultra-low latency encryption and data communications across industrial devices.

“The mission to reduce risk for industrial operators has no geographical boundaries, and we are excited to see Opscura’s Spanish and U.S. technical talent collaborate to solve ICS security challenges,” said Rajeev Singh-Molares, Founding & Managing Partner at Mundi Ventures.

“Opscura solves the immediate concern of protecting vulnerable industrial assets such as PLCs, and it has novel IP that can prepare companies as quantum progresses and data security compliance needs evolve,” Singh-Molares continued.

“Opscura is much needed in the ICS security ecosystem, with its focus on protecting and connecting at deeper levels of the network,” said Mel Shakir, Partner at Dreamit Ventures, Securetech.

“Their collaborative approach across OT, IT and automation partners will expedite market traction,” Shakir added.

Opscura co-founders Gerard Vidal and Carlos Tomás will take on the CTO and VP Engineering roles, respectively, as part of a new global management team led by new CEO, David Hatchell.

The Opscura executive team also includes CPO Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Customer Officer and CISO Brian Brammeier, and Strategic Advisor Allison J. Taylor, who formerly served as interim CMO.

“It’s time to take on the most pressing national cybersecurity problems and move the entire ICS ecosystem forward,” said David Hatchell, CEO at Opscura.

“Together with our partners and talented technical teams, Opscura can help customers move beyond device visibility to protect our critical industrial assets and data,” Hatchell concluded.