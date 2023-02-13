Integreon CyberHawk-AI identifies patterns of frequently compromised information

Integreon has unveiled the development of CyberHawk-AI, an advanced automated technology that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the process of extracting and analyzing sensitive data following cyber breaches.

This technology will be integrated into their cyber response workflow to reduce the manual effort in preparation for breach notification.

Integreon also announced its partnership with RadarFirst to deliver consistent, actionable breach notification guidance for all relevant regulations.

Integreon’s CyberHawk-AI is a machine learning-based BoT designed to expedite the review process for potentially compromised data while improving accuracy and overall efficiency.

This solution, developed by Integreon’s i-Lab technology enablement team, learns and subsequently identifies patterns of compromised information.

The BoT highlights these patterns and automates the first pass review of documents to identify personally identifiable information.

Automated first-pass review, followed by next-level review and quality checks conducted by cyber review experts, allows Integreon to reduce turnaround times while ensuring accuracy. This new software is the first technology in the cyber incident response space to utilize machine learning, human-in-the-loop (HITL) and a reinforced training module.

“This groundbreaking technology helps Integreon better address our clients’ concerns and demands, advances the tech-enablement of our services and drives greater innovation,” said Subroto Mukerji, CEO of Integreon.

“As technology and our industry continue to evolve, we will lead the way and maintain the high quality of services that we are known for,” Mukerji added.

Integreon applies cyber-specific processes and technology to offer a true end-to-end cyber incident response (CIR) solution that spans data mining, review, consolidated entity list (CEL) preparation, notification preparation applying jurisdictional requirements and breach notification.

RadarFirst uses software as a service (SaaS) technology to automate privacy risk assessment and maps a risk of harm analysis directly to relevant jurisdictions with clear breach notification obligations, notification timelines and applicable points of contact, replacing significant manual effort by breach counsel.

With the integration of RadarFirst, Integreon automatically uploads the Consolidated Entity List (CEL) and enters information about the breach into RadarFirst’s SaaS software, and based on jurisdictional notification requirements, the platform highlights and creates a notification prioritization.

This joint offering arms breach coaches with a powerful tool to cost-effectively and quickly give clients a roadmap to meet their post breach obligations.

Previously, significant time and resources were spent analyzing the data to then determine compliance with regulatory jurisdictions. Given it significantly reduces manual effort, law firms will be able to assume more client work and avoid resource shortfalls. Insurance companies are promoting its use given the significant impact on costs.

“The integration of RadarFirst’s industry-leading privacy incident management solution with Integreon’s CyberHawk-AI technology has created a powerful, end-to-end solution solving for the growing demands on global privacy teams.” Don India, CEO of RadarFirst said.

“RadarFirst and Integreon both understand the complexities of data breach resolution and are committed to streamlining incident management. This is a natural partnership where we will be able to increase accessibility to our solution – helping organizations of all sizes accelerate efficiency and build customer trust,” India concluded.