Ping Identity and Deloitte secure identities and data across digital engagement channels

Ping Identity has formed a new strategic alliance with Deloitte to help the organizations’ shared clients improve advanced Identity Access Management (IAM) Solutions selection and onboarding.

Through the alliance, Ping and Deloitte’s shared clients will be able to streamline digital identity management and effectively authorize which employees, customers, vendors, and suppliers can access sensitive corporate resources.

Deloitte brings to the alliance its experience in identity and access management across strategy, implementation and operations-managed services for both workforce and customer IAM solutions in a global customer ecosystem.

Ping Identity brings its strength in single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) technologies as well as advanced capabilities like identity authorization, risk and fraud mitigation, and overall IAM orchestration.

Deloitte and Ping’s shared clients will have access to intelligent identity solutions able to scale enterprise-wide and to offer customers a secure and frictionless experience.

“We’re moving into an experience-first world where identity is paramount to enable security and frictionless interactions,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity.

“Our IAM solutions align well with Deloitte’s deep knowledge of connected customer journeys and trusted customer experiences. This alliance will help more organizations reduce risk and accelerate time-to-value as they look to modernize their identity strategies,” Durand continued.

As part of the alliance, Deloitte will receive Ping Identity’s dedicated sales training, certifications, product roadmap updates, and marketing resources that strengthen and secure access to the cloud, mobile, SaaS, and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise.

“As the digitization of businesses continues to increase, providing a trusted employee and customer experience is imperative for organizations,” said Nakul Sharma, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

“Offering visibility and transparency around how data is used is important to building trust throughout the enterprise as well as with consumers. Our alliance with Ping is an important step in our ecosystem growth to offer Deloitte clients enhanced identity management solutions to help secure identities and data across digital engagement channels,” Sharma concluded.