Resecurity and CSG partner to help businesses navigate challenging situations

Resecurity has partnered with CSG (Centre Systems Group) to accelerate channel sales growth in UAE and enable CSG to offer a Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Dark Web Monitoring (DWM), Digital Risk Management (DRM), Fraud Prevention (FP) and Identity Protection (IDP) solutions to large enterprise and government organizations in the region.

The comprehensive portfolio of solutions will accelerate specialized offerings for customers looking to take their cybersecurity operations across their ecosystem to the next level.

CSG offers a wide range of Enterprise Cybersecurity solutions, including Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), SOAR solutions, Digital Deception, AI-based Threat analysis and more.

Additionally, they have established expertise in Business Continuity Management, Risk Management, and Data management to help businesses navigate challenging situations. CSG has been focused on helping firms secure and reinvigorate firms in terms of Business Resiliency and Cybersecurity.

With clientele expanding to major Government organizations in the Middle East, they have procured a resolute trust among their customer and partner base. Headquartered in the UAE from 2017, CSG’s local team is well versed in dealing with local and government organizations by identifying the pulse of Client needs and provide tangible and customized solutions and maintains a professional, seamless approach to business continuity and Cybersecurity needs with scalability and adaptability in mind.

Resecurity dynamic “cloud-first” strategy is highlighted by the availability of core products via Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Oracle Cloud (and Oracle Marketplace) and Amazon AWS available across a variety of regions with full compliance according to existing data protection and regulatory requirements in UAE and GCC countries.

To eliminate fragmentation, Resecurity has adopted a unified platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model, integrating essential components of Security Service Edge (SSE) and a scalable data lake containing a vast amount of actionable cyber threat intelligence data and related telemetry, which can be integrated into security information and event management (SIEM), security operations center (SOC), cyber fusion center (CFS) and other third-party systems and applications.

Resecurity provides comprehensive protection across the enterprise ecosystem, including apps, services, networks, cloud, and users, using artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and machine learning (ML) on a 24/7/365 basis.

“Resecurity is delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity and risk management solutions to tackle the latest threats facing the industry. Recently, we achieved remarkable success in upgrading the cybersecurity of major financial institutions in the Gulf Region and beyond, establishing a benchmark for delivering high-quality services in that sector,” said Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz – SVP of CSG.

“In light of the unfortunate Covid-19 Pandemic crisis, we have raised awareness and emphasized the importance of digitizing businesses of all sizes to make them more resilient to unpredictable situations and new cybersecurity threats.”, he added.

“Our partnership with CSG demonstrates our shared commitment and responsibility to assist the GCC region in safeguarding both private and public sectors from advanced cybersecurity threats and new security challenges.” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Los Angeles based Resecurity.