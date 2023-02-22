Most vulnerabilities associated with ransomware are old

Researchers identified 56 new vulnerabilities associated with ransomware threats among a total of 344 threats identified in 2022 – marking a 19% increase year-over-year.

Threat actors are actively searching the internet and deep and dark web for 180 vulnerabilities known to be associated with ransomware. In the last quarter of 2022, these groups used ransomware to exploit 21 of these vulnerabilities, according to a new report from Cyber Security Works (CSW), Ivanti, Cyware, and Securin.

Kill chains impact more IT products

A complete MITRE ATT&CK now exists for 57 vulnerabilities associated with ransomware. Ransomware groups can use kill chains to exploit vulnerabilities that span 81 unique products.

Scanners are not detecting all threats: Popular scanners do not detect 20 vulnerabilities associated with ransomware.

More APT groups are launching ransomware attacks

CSW observed more than 50 APT groups deploying ransomware to launch attacks—a 51% increase from 33 in 2020. Four APT groups: DEV-023, DEV-0504, DEV-0832, and DEV-0950, were newly associated with ransomware in Q4 2022 and mounted crippling attacks.

Many vulnerabilities have not yet been added to CISA’s KEV list

While the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs) catalog contains 8661 vulnerabilities, 131 of the vulnerabilities associated with ransomware are yet to be added.

Multiple software products are affected by open-source issues

Reusing open-source code in software products replicates vulnerabilities, such as the one found in Apache Log4i. For example, CVE-2021-45046, an Apache Log4j vulnerability, is present in 93 products from 16 vendors and is exploited by AvosLocker ransomware. Another Apache Log4j vulnerability, CVE-2021-45105, is present in 128 products from 11 vendors and is also exploited by AvosLocker ransomware.

Software weaknesses persist across releases

More than 80 Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) flaws contribute to vulnerabilities that are being exploited by attackers. With a 54% increase from 2021 to 2022, this finding highlights the need for software vendors and application developers to evaluate software code before it is released.