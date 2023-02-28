Expert strategies for defending against multilingual email-based attacks

BEC (Business Email Compromise) attacks have become increasingly prevalent in recent years, with cybercriminals using a variety of tactics to gain access to sensitive information and steal money from businesses. While many people may assume that these attacks are primarily an English language phenomenon, the truth is that they can occur in multiple languages.

Cybercrime groups use executive impersonation to deceive recipients into making payments for bogus services or changing payroll account details, often posing as a company’s CEO.

In this Help Net Security video, Crane Hassold, Director of Threat Intelligence at Abnormal Security, provides insight into the impact of multilingual BEC attacks. They significantly impact global companies that operate in multiple regions and communicate with partners, suppliers, and customers in different languages.