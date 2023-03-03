New infosec products of the week: March 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Appdome, Fastly, Forescout, ManageEngine, and Veeam Software.

Forescout XDR enables SOC teams to reduce the attack surface

Forescout XDR is an eXtended detection and response solution that converts telemetry and logs into high fidelity, SOC-actionable probable threats. It automates the detection, investigation, hunt for and response to advanced threats across all connected assets – IT, OT/ICS, IoT and IoMT – from campus to cloud to data center to edge.

Appdome ThreatScope Mobile XDR provides threat intelligence for mobile apps

Appdome’s ThreatScope Mobile XDR gathers thousands of threat signals from mobile app security, hacking, fraud, malware, cheat and bot attacks from inside each of 100M deployed mobile apps and translates that data into brand relevant views that cyber, fraud and business teams can use to evaluate and respond to mobile threats and attacks in real time.

ManageEngine adds security and risk posture management dashboard to Log360

ManageEngine has added a security and risk posture management dashboard to Log360, its unified SIEM solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities. Enterprises can leverage this new feature to implement proactive security strategies and prevent cyberattacks before they occur.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7 strengthens data protection

The latest version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 improves data protection by enabling immutability, delivering advanced monitoring and analytics across the backup infrastructure environment, along with increased control for BaaS (back up as a service) through a deeper integration with Veeam Service Provider Console.

Fastly Managed Security Service protects enterprises from web application attacks

Fastly introduced Fastly Managed Security Service, a service for threat detection and response available around the clock, aimed at assisting businesses in mitigating the risk of web application attacks and minimizing the costs incurred due to lost transactions.