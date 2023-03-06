6 cybersecurity and privacy Firefox add-ons you need to know about

In today’s digital age, cybersecurity and privacy have become major concerns for internet users. With the increase in cyber attacks and data breaches, it is vital to protect your online privacy and security. One way to do this is by using add-ons for your web browser that can help enhance your security and privacy. Firefox is one of the most popular web browsers, and it offers a variety of add-ons that can help you stay safe and secure online.

By using the Firefox add-ons below, you can significantly enhance your online security and privacy, and protect yourself from various threats that can compromise your personal information and online activity.

Bitdefender TrafficLight

Bitdefender TrafficLight is taking the security-while-browsing concept where it belongs: in the browser. This extension will add a strong layer of security to your browsing experience without inducing speed penalties or system resource consumption. Part of the processing is done in the cloud with intelligent small engines that make various checks on pages you’re visiting, enabling you to have top-notch antiphishing and antimalware protection.

DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials

With the press of a button, DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials offers seamless protection from most 3rd-party trackers while you search and browse, access to tracking protections for emails you receive, and much more. Together these privacy essentials make more privacy your default.

HackTools

The HackTools add-on facilitates your web application penetration tests. It includes cheat sheets and all the tools used during a test, such as XSS payloads, and reverse shells to test your web application.

NoScript Security Suite

NoScript allows JavaScript, Flash, and other executable content to run only from trusted domains of your choice (e.g. your banking site), thus mitigating remotely exploitable vulnerabilities.

It protects your “trust boundaries” against cross-site scripting attacks (XSS), cross-zone DNS rebinding / CSRF attacks (router hacking), and clickjacking attempts. Such a preemptive approach prevents the exploitation of security vulnerabilities (known and unknown!) with no loss of functionality where you need it.

Privacy Badger

Privacy Badger automatically learns to block invisible trackers. Instead of keeping lists of what to block, Privacy Badger automatically discovers trackers based on their behavior.

Privacy Badger sends the Global Privacy Control signal to opt you out of data sharing and selling, and the Do Not Track signal to tell companies not to track you. If trackers ignore your wishes, Privacy Badger will learn to block them.

Temporary Containers

With Temporary Containers, you can open disposable containers that isolate attached data and are deleted after usage: Fully automatic, based on navigation-target, for certain websites, with configured mouse clicks on links or just by using the toolbar icon.