Resecurity appoints Akash Rosen to lead digital forensics practice

Resecurity accelerates Digital Forensics & Incident Response Services portfolio with the newly appointed industry professional, Akash Rosen.

Akash Rosen is a recognized digital forensics expert and investigator. He assisted international law enforcement on numerous cases related to online-banking theft, financial and healthcare fraud, money laundering, malicious code distribution, and network intrusions into enterprise and government networks.

Mr. Rosen is an expert court witness and have testified on numerous digital forensics and cybercrime investigation matters. He holds MSc, Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), Hancom Certified Mobile Forensic Specialist (CMFS) and many other digital forensics and information security industry credentials.

Mr. Rosen delivers training and professional workshops for law enforcement, criminal investigators, and attorneys interested in the process of digital evidence collection and cybercrimes. He is an active member of the Institute of Certified Forensic Accountants and contributed to multiple training programs related to Expert Evidence for Criminal Defense Lawyers for the Malaysian Bar, a professional body which regulates the profession of lawyers in peninsular Malaysia.

His vast experience is based on effective work in the private sector such as Hewlett-Packard and Alliance IFA, one of the leading Digital Forensics and Forensic Accounting Services organizations based in Kuala Lumpur. Additionally, Mr. Rosen has collaborated with the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), Drug Control Authority (DCA), and Ministry of Defence (MoD).