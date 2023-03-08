SANS Institute and Google collaborate to launch Cloud Diversity Academy

SANS Institute has launched the SANS Cloud Diversity Academy (SCDA) in collaboration with Google.

This academy provides training and certifications to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), women, and other underrepresented groups who are passionate about pursuing a technical career in cybersecurity.

The SCDA aims to reduce the skills gap in the industry, with a particular focus on cloud security, while also creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

“Empowering communities that have been traditionally underrepresented to pursue a career in cybersecurity is of utmost importance to SANS and Google,” said Max Shuftan, Director of Mission Programs and Partnerships at SANS Institute.

“The White House just released the National Cybersecurity Strategy to secure the full benefits of a safe and secure digital ecosystem for all Americans. SCDA directly supports the Administration’s strategic objective of developing a national strategy to strengthen our cyber workforce and tackle the lack of diversity in the field head-on. We are committed to reducing the talent shortage and driving greater diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring careers in cybersecurity are well within reach for all Americans,” Shuftan continued.

“As more businesses adopt cloud technology, the need for skilled professionals in cloud security becomes increasingly vital,” said Frank Kim, SANS Institute Fellow, Cloud Curriculum lead, and CISO-in-Residence at YL Ventures.

“SANS Cloud Diversity Academy equips professionals with essential skills to protect businesses and their data through SANS OnDemand training & hands-on labs with industry experts,” Kim added.

Applicants can currently be employed in an entry-level IT or STEM role, but priority may be given to those unemployed, underemployed, or interested in a career change.

In addition, applicants must demonstrate their aptitude and passion for security, and also be currently living in the US and have work authorization as a US citizen or permanent legal resident.

“The SANS Cloud Diversity Academy is an exciting initiative that we’re proud to support,” said M.K. Palmore, Director, Office of the CISO, for Google Cloud.

“By partnering with SANS, we will reduce the critical shortage of skilled talent in cybersecurity by providing individuals from diverse backgrounds with the training they need to launch a career in cloud security. The program offers an exceptional opportunity for participants to develop hands-on, practical cloud security skills and gain industry-leading certifications. We’re eager to see this initiative’s impact on the cybersecurity workforce,” Palmore continued.

The academy will provide scholarship-based training of up to three SANS courses and the associated GIAC certifications, the gold standard in the industry.

This accelerated SANS training and GIAC certification will launch careers in months, not years, and provide valuable, validated skills and knowledge for graduates as they launch careers in cloud security.