Concentric AI collaborates with CTERA to improve data security posture management

CTERA seamlessly integrates Concentric AI‘s Semantic Intelligence solution into customer environments by deploying an edge filer that acts as a cache server for Concentric AI’s data security posture management capabilities.

Together, the partnership helps joint customers find, evaluate, store, and protect their growing volumes of personal, health, and financial data – no matter where it resides. This allows enterprises to meet their demanding regulatory requirements and prevent sensitive data loss.

“Concentric AI’s advanced deep-learning technology solves the ongoing challenges of cloud data security and improves data security posture management,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI CEO. “Our seamless integration with CTERA provides joint customers with complex cloud environments with a simple, autonomous solution that can discover sensitive and regulated data, and deliver a comprehensive picture of where these critical data elements reside. Our joint customers get the AI-based tools they need for a complete and accurate picture of their most sensitive data assets.”

“We believe that data management needs to evolve from IOPS to DataOps, from being focused solely on storage performance to a more holistic approach that considers the data itself,” said Oded Nagel, CTERA Chief Strategy Officer. “As data continues to grow, it’s becoming increasingly important to use AI to help manage it effectively. Our partnership with Concentric AI allows our joint customers to harness the power of AI to more efficiently manage, protect, and control their data, from edge to cloud.”

Concentric AI’s DSPM solution scans organizations’ data, detects sensitive or business critical content, identifies the most appropriate classification category, and automatically tags the data. Concentric AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discovery and classification accuracy and efficiency to avoid endless regex rules and inaccurate end user labeling.

In addition, Concentric AI can monitor and autonomously identify risk to financial and other data from inappropriate permissioning, wrong entitlements, risky sharing, and unauthorized access. It can automatically remediate permissions and sharing issues or leverage other security solutions and cloud APIs to quickly and continuously protect exposed data.

Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence automates unstructured and structured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. Its Risk Distance analysis technology uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files.

It compares documents of the same type to identify risk from oversharing, third-party access, wrong location, or misclassification. Organizations benefit from the expertise of content owners without intrusive classification mandates, with no rules, regex, or policy maintenance needed.