Atakama collaborates with Panzura to put companies back in control of their mission-critical data

Atakama has partnered with Panzura to deliver a seamless end-to-end data management and protection solution.

“The crippling impact of ransomware and data exfiltration is at an all-time high,” said Scott Glazer, CRO, Atakama.

“This is why our integration with Panzura is especially important. It provides a greater level of insight, data control, and security than ever before, which can make all the difference in today’s environment, where data is our most critical and valuable asset,” Glazer continued.

The integration between Atakama’s multifactor encryption solution and Panzura’s CloudFS, Data Services (PDS) seamlessly enforces a data-centric security model.

Atakama’s multifactor encryption solution eliminates centralized points of attack and failure and provides data protection at the granular object level to fortify a data-centric security model.

This dedicated security layer is policy based and achieved in accordance with each organization’s specific use case. With a zero-trust posture, every file access request is evaluated individually, in alignment with a complete data management lifecycle.

Atakama removes the conventional trade-off between data security and accessibility through simplified administrative and end-user experience toward an air-tight data-centric security model.

“Even with strong access control policies, stringent audit practices, and the best of intentions, the threat of data exfiltration is significant,” said Don Foster, Global Head of Sales Engineering, at Panzura.

“By pairing our industry-leading file management system and Atakama’s pioneering multifactor encryption, we have created a compelling end-to-end data management and protection solution that puts companies back in control of their mission-critical data,” Foster added.

Panzura’s CloudFS is a global file system that dynamically coordinates file storage location, edit and access rights, data management, and more. With 37 patents on its unique ways of moving and managing data, CloudFS offers global, real-time collaboration on data held in a single data set.

Complementing CloudFS, Panzura Data Services’ Search and Audit functions audit more than 30 different file attributes and provide alerting on actions that are taken outside normal usage, such as data destruction, encryption due to ransomware, mass copies, etc.