Aura partners with Robert Downey Jr. to increase awareness about the significance of online safety

Aura announced a multi-year partnership with Robert Downey Jr. Through the partnership, Downey Jr. joins Aura’s Board of Directors, invests in the company and commits to working with Aura as a strategist and brand advocate, supporting consumer education.

Honestly, the exponential growth of online crime, just in the last several years, is truly terrifying,” said Robert Downey Jr. “It requires an innovative solution to protect our families, which is why I’m joining Hari and his team at Aura to tackle the crisis head-on.”

As technology grows more complex, the rate of digital crime has rapidly increased. According to the FBI, American families lost $6.9 Billion to online crime in 2021, a 50% increase in losses from the year prior. Online criminals are targeting the entire family. Nearly one million children had their identities stolen last year alone. Powered by AI, Aura’s easy-to-use online safety app proactively protects individuals and families from scams, fraud, hacks, identity theft and more.

“Online criminals are getting smarter and the only way to stay a step ahead of attackers is to use intelligent safety technologies,” said Hari Ravichandran, CEO of Aura. “Traditionally, digital security has required a lot of attention and maintenance. But, I strongly believe that these tools should reduce the burden of defense for users. With Aura, we’ve baked AI into the protection we deliver so that we can prevent attacks, enabling families to fight back against digital crime for the first time.”

Aura additionally announced the launch of a new family-focused user experience, which includes new protections designed to prevent scams, hacks, fraud and other digital security threats. New features include: