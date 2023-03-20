How to best allocate IT and cybersecurity budgets in 2023

Despite the economic uncertainty, 57% of organizations plan to increase their cybersecurity budgets in 2023, according to a survey from Arctic Wolf. This highlights a powerful trend: critical needs like security must be addressed even with IT budgets tightening.

As 48% of organizations rank ransomware and targeted threats as their number one concern for 2023, how can they allocate that increased cybersecurity budget effectively? In this Help Net Security video, Ian McShane, VP of Strategy at Arctic Wolf, explains.