Wipro and Secret Double Octopus provide enterprises with stronger authentication mechanisms

Secret Double Octopus partners with Wipro to strengthen passwordless protection against identity-based cyber attacks.

Under the new partnership, Wipro’s Cybersecurity and Risk Services (CRS) will use SDO’s Octopus Enterprise technology platform to drive Wipro’s passwordless authentication solution, as part of the company’s zero trust digital identity initiative.

Combining Wipro’s strategy-first approach to identity with SDO’s innovative phishing-resistant MFA technology will provide enterprises with stronger authentication mechanisms and reduce fraud losses.

“SDO’s approach to transformative authentication fits perfectly within our proprietary CyberTransform digital identity initiatives and allows us to address the diverse authentication needs of today’s modern distributed enterprise,” said Tony Buffomante, SVP & Global Head – Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited. “It’s no secret that passwords are increasing user friction, decreasing user experience and raising identity maintenance costs. Moving to a passwordless strategy is an integral part of the necessary shift to a zero trust identity foundation.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with Wipro as they have demonstrated a firm commitment to protecting global enterprises,” said Raz Rafaeli, CEO of Secret Double Octopus. “Wipro’s selection of SDO’s next generation MFA tools—the only phishing-resistant MFA solution that leverages passwords not certificates—is a testament to our identity technology leadership.”

The Wipro/SDO passwordless solution frees users from having to recall or enter a password for work-related logins or authentication. Identities are conﬁrmed using a broad range of FIDO-compliant authenticator options. The solution relies on a universal authentication experience for accessing all enterprise resources including legacy on-premises apps, desktops, servers, web apps and remote access services such as VPNs and VDI. Benefits include: