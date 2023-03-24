BlackBerry partners with Adobe to deliver secure forms with electronic signatures on mobile

BlackBerry and Adobe have partnered to deliver a secure forms solution for mobile.

The software solution, which combines BlackBerry UEM and Adobe Experience Manager Forms, is designed for popular mobile device platforms, and meets the rigorous security standards required by regulated industries. Furthermore, the partnership agreement allows BlackBerry to resell Adobe Experience Manager Forms software.

Prior to the partnership between BlackBerry and Adobe, users have been challenged in completing and approving documents away from their desktops, limiting their mission-critical mobility, and productivity.

In this new solution, BlackBerry UEM manages public key infrastructure (PKI) certificates to secure the connection to Adobe Experience Manager, allowing users to complete and electronically sign documents from anywhere, on their employer-issued or BYO mobile devices, and without a VPN.

“BlackBerry and Adobe both have a long-standing and trusted reputation for enabling the digital transformation of organizations around the world,” said Neelam Sandhu, SVP Sustainability & Chief Elite Customer Success Officer.

“BlackBerry is delighted to partner with Adobe to solve this imperative security and productivity need for regulated industries. BlackBerry UEM together with Adobe Experience Manager will enable government, financial services, healthcare, legal, and other organizations, to modernize and optimize their operations while maintaining the highest levels of security, protecting national security,” Sandhu continued.

“Electronic workflows should not be limited to desktop environments,” said John Landwehr, VP and CTO for Public Sector at Adobe.

“Business processes cannot be delayed by lack of mobile support, for securely completing and signing electronic documents. The partnership between BlackBerry and Adobe enhances operational processing and workforce efficiency for hiring and onboarding, procurement of goods and services, medical readiness, maintenance, and logistics, and so many more use cases, that require signed approvals at any time, on any device,” Landwehr added.