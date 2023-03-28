Tausight expands its AI-based PHI Security Intelligence platform to cover new attack vectors

Tausight has expanded its AI-based PHI Security Intelligence platform which automates the discovery and identification of electronic PHI to enhance the protection of healthcare patients’ most valuable confidential information.

On March 7, President Biden announced his National Cybersecurity Strategy, reflecting the growing awareness of ongoing ransomware attacks and cyber threats facing healthcare and other leading industries. Because each data security breach imposes significant fines on hospitals and disrupts patient care, the healthcare industry has unique cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and ransomware attacks increasingly target PHI.

“Hospitals and other healthcare providers have unique security needs that traditional security solutions have failed to address because these technologies never offered the ability to see or understand unstructured ePHI,” said David Ting, CTO at Tausight.

“Tausight on Google Cloud is the first solution that actually delivers on the healthcare industry’s core cyber need: to detect, track, and analyze PHI activity and risk in real-time. Our expanded API-integrations allow us to bring PHI intelligence to our partner networks and leading security solutions,” Ting continued.

Tausight 2.0 includes a robust infrastructure now built on Google Cloud, a new agentless offering for cloud and network infrastructure, and a third-party API that can be leveraged to embed Tausight’s powerful AI-based PHI intelligence engine into other security solutions.

This gives healthcare organizations and security vendors immediate visibility and insight into patient data so they can detect, track, and analyze PHI activity. Tausight’s patented approach to identifying and detecting ePHI uses three machine learning engines that actively detect and classify PHI and its use at the edge and the cloud.

“Tausight has become the keystone of our cybersecurity and defense-in-depth strategy through a PHI Security Intelligence platform that leverages an AI-powered approach to detect, discover, and act on unstructured patient data wherever it exists in our digital care environment,” said Aaron Miri, SVP and Chief Information and Chief Digital Officer, Baptist Health.

“As a result, we’re seeing benefits such as minimized risk and ROI from reduced cyber insurance premiums,” Miri added.

As a Google Partner, Tausight is built on – and can rapidly grow its solution – on BigQuery. The Tausight risk engine runs on Google Cloud, identifying and prioritizing risks while providing insights from the sensor-generated telemetry metadata. No PHI is moved, stored, or processed in Google Cloud, alleviating privacy and legal concerns for healthcare organizations.