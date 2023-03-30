BreachLock API Penetration Testing Service prevents exploits of unpatched APIs

BreachLock has launched its API Penetration Testing Service, making API security testing more affordable compared to alternative pentesting providers.

The company is best known for its human-led, AI-enabled Pen Testing as a Service (PTaaS) solution delivered via its client portal.

API penetration testing will help organizations prevent cybercriminals from exploiting unpatched API vulnerabilities to perpetrate cybercrimes.

BreachLock is known for its innovative pentesting approach as a leader in the emerging PTaaS market. With a global reputation for delivering enterprise-grade penetration testing services, Breachlock leverages automation to ensure affordability and speed for clients held back by alternative pentesting options.

With integrated remediation, companies can decrease their window of exposure to critical API vulnerabilities fast. Clients receive evidence-backed pentest reports with guided remediation on critical vulnerabilities, along with 12 months of access to retest, generate reports, and run scans inside the client portal.

Regarding its new security testing offering, BreachLock’s CEO, Seemant Sehgal, comments, “With the rise in security breaches involving insecure APIs, it’s our responsibility to enable clients to prevent similar incidents.”

Sehgal adds, “Staying ahead of cyber adversaries is the name of the game. With today’s threat landscape, agile pentesting is the key to combatting security breaches, especially when done regularly.”

BreachLock’s API pentesting service is conducted by 100% in-house, certified expert pentesters (e.g., CREST, OSCE, OSCP, CISSP, CEH) that leverage AI and automation to accelerate the process and deliver more accurate results that closely correlate with OWASP best practices.

Its security experts apply maximum business logic to every API pentest during a manual deep dive and ensure zero false positives by validating automated findings.