Votiro raises $11.5 million to accelerate global expansion

Votiro has raised $11.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Harvest Lane Asset Management to accelerate its marketing and sales reach in North America.

Votiro is revolutionizing file security and safety by expanding its disarming with enhanced data detection and analytics capabilities and making them easily accessible as a browser- and cloud-based services.

Weaponized files are by far the most common and evasive attack vector into businesses of all sizes. They can enter through multiple enterprise, cloud, portal, 3rd party, and collaboration channels. Disarming, thus preventing attacks from landing on the endpoints, is a huge step in cyber defense. However, files also carry sensitive business data that can be compromised in use and pose operational and compliance related risks to an organization.

Through recent and forthcoming product innovations, Votiro is providing threat prevention and data privacy solutions to reduce complexity and enable greatly enhanced security outcomes. This expanding content awareness further enables deep content analysis not visible to other cyber defense layers. By incorporating these capabilities into the Votiro™ ZT Cloud, frictionless business interfacing is achieved complementary with any existing IT and Security deployments.

“Votiro is headed into 2023 on the heels of a strong 2022. Over the past year, we’ve doubled sales in the United States, released new capabilities, expanded our leadership team and Board, and forged new integrations with leading technology partners,” says Ravi Srinivasan, CEO of Votiro. “We have proven the customer value in expanding beyond disarming, and integrating solutions that deliver rich data security insights and analytics into the files and how they are used across the enterprise. This ensures security teams are prepared for known and unknown threats, at the speed of today’s high velocity digital business.”

“True zero trust content security in the cloud has changed how companies can think about protection from weaponized files,” says Chris Fedde, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Votiro. “It’s also changed how investors look at Votiro, as the company has now transitioned from strategic partner funding to institutional capitalization. As Votiro welcomes Luke Cummings to the board, his expertise in investment and value creation is made available to management.” This round consists of new capital and a loan to equity conversion, Fedde added. The round is being kept open due to discussions with other interested parties.

“I witnessed how companies worldwide are depending on Votiro to deliver completely safe files into their business flow. No other solution comes close to the Votiro ZT Cloud in content security and ease of use for all sizes of enterprises. That’s why we made the decision to lead the last round of capital raising,” says Cummings, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director at Harvest Lane Asset Management. “I look forward to working more closely with Votiro and helping them continue on their upward trajectory.”

Earlier this year, Votiro appointed Alexander Gomez as VP, GTM Sales Strategy and Execution. Gomez joins Votiro with a proven track record of building hyper-growth digital revenue engines through previous positions held at both Alert Logic and Rackspace.