Socura releases Managed SASE service to secure the hybrid workforce

Socura has launched its Managed SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) service in partnership with Palo Alto Networks‘ Prisma.

Market industry researchers expect SASE to be a $60bn industry by 2027 fuelled by the rise of flexible working, which was enshrined into UK law in December 2022, whereby millions of UK employees were granted the right to request flexible working hours throughout their employment.

By combining SASE with its Managed SOC (Security Operations Centre) service, Socura expects the new service to appeal primarily to SMEs and public sector organisations. These organisations often lack the in-house security resources needed to manage and monitor a SASE deployment on a 24/7 basis.

SASE is designed for today’s hybrid workforce and functions like a network security wrapper around an entire company, no matter where its endpoints are located. It’s Zero Trust Network Access model enables organisations to create role-based access controls, granting their users access only to selected applications and services based on their identity, location, privileges, and device type and posture.

SASE also converges security and networking functions onto the same platform. This enables organisations to control their perimeter, secure remote devices, lower costs, and eliminate latency and traffic issues.

“The moment that UK workforces went remote en masse in 2020, every business had a tricky twofold security problem; decentralised access to company data and loss of control over environments from which the data was being accessed,” said Socura CEO, Andy Kays.

“Legacy solutions were designed for occasional remote working and were a useful stopgap when the first lockdowns were announced. Three years later, many organisations have failed to update their security strategies despite embracing hybrid work. SASE offers a solution; fast deployment and reduced costs, whilst enabling organisations to adopt a ‘never trust, always verify’ approach to employee access – a perfect fit for the era of flexible working,” Kays concluded.