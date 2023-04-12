Flashpoint and Google Cloud expand partnership to deploy generative AI

Flashpoint has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to deploy next-generation intelligence solutions, including generative AI, within the Flashpoint product suite. This initiative will revolutionize how organizations detect security threats and reduce risk, in support of better, faster, and more intuitive decision making.

As part of this collaboration, Flashpoint is working to leverage Google Cloud’s generative AI technology to move from the boolean search-based interaction model that the intelligence industry uses today to a natural, conversation-based experience.

By supporting a conversational approach to intelligence research, organizations will be able to maximize the value of their intelligence investment—helping them get more out of their security and intelligence teams, close the cybersecurity skills gap, and rapidly mitigate risk. With past security ML innovations and last year’s acquisition of Mandiant, Google is uniquely positioned to empower security generative AI use cases.

The upcoming release of Flashpoint’s conversational intelligence capability will expand upon Flashpoint’s use of Google Cloud Vertex AI services such as Vision AI and Translation AI to provide AI-driven intelligence innovations, including the processing and contextualizing of images and videos through optical character recognition (OCR) and in-platform video search, as well as the use of Google’s BigQuery and Looker to accelerate enrichment, analysis, and visualizations within the Flashpoint platform.

Among other wins, these innovations have led to the prevention of millions of dollars of fraud each week, along with the mitigation of physical and cyber risks in industries ranging from financial services, technology, retail, and national security.

“We are thrilled to work with Google Cloud to leverage their AI expertise in support of the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform and our customers,” said Josh Lefkowtiz, CEO of Flashpoint.

“With this collaboration, we aim to empower organizations with faster and more comprehensive insights into potential cyber, physical, and fraud threats, enabling them to stay one step ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity,” Lefkowtiz continued.

This partnership expansion signifies Flashpoint’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible by applying artificial intelligence to risk intelligence. Both Flashpoint and Google Cloud share a common vision of helping our customers make smarter decisions with data to protect what’s important by creating smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable solutions to address the growing demands of our digital era.

With these innovations, Flashpoint is poised to expand its position in the risk intelligence market to power the next wave of technological breakthroughs. This partnership exemplifies the companies’ shared dedication to driving innovation and building a better, more connected future for all.