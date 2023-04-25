National Cybersecurity Alliance launches HBCU Scholarship Program

The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) launched their Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholarship Program.

Established in partnership with One In Tech, an ISACA Foundation, the initiative will provide support to individuals who are currently underrepresented in the industry by ensuring equitable access and advancements within the cybersecurity and tech careers.

The new program will build off of NCA’s recently launched HBCU Career Program “See Yourself In Cyber” that aims to equip students with the necessary skills to navigate the search process for positions in security, privacy and risk and incorporate One in Tech’s mission of creating a healthy digital world that is safe, secure and accessible for all through diversified workforce.

“The cybersecurity and IT industries are growing at a rapid pace and investing in a diverse workfield that incorporates different perspectives, experiences and talent is essential to ensuring the field reaches its fullest potential,” said Lisa Plaggemier, executive director at the National Cybersecurity Alliance. “The HBCU Scholarship Program will go a long way towards fulfilling the goal of helping under-represented groups enter and succeed in these professions.”

“We are proud to announce that the program will kick off with a total of $20,000 in scholarships as a result of the partnership with NCA,” said Ginger Spitzer, Executive Director of the One in Tech Foundation. “Additional funds will be raised following the launch to help bolster and diversify the cybersecurity and IT fields in higher education.”

The HBCUs that will be participating in the Scholarship Program include Bennett College, Claflin University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University, St. Philip’s College, Southern University A&M College, Texas Southern University, Winston Salem State University.

“Over the last several decades, my hometown of San Antonio has built a reputation as “Cyber City USA” because of our skilled pool of cybersecurity professionals and the businesses and opportunities they bring to our community. The National Cybersecurity Alliance’s “See Yourself In Cyber” has played an important role in helping local HBCU students connect with our growing cybersecurity industry, and the launch of the HBCU Scholarship Program is an exciting new step forward to bring diverse talent into the field,” said Congressman Joaquin Castro.

“As our nation confronts new digital challenges, we must empower students from all backgrounds to pursue meaningful careers in cybersecurity and tech. I look forward to seeing students benefit from these new scholarships at St. Philip’s College in San Antonio and at HBCUs across the country,” concluded Castro.