Onfido unveils identity verification service for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Onfido announced that its Real Identity Platform services are now available for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud customers.

Financial Services Cloud customers now have access to a suite of Onfido’s services, including Onfido’s library of global identity verification tools, Studio, Onfido’s identity orchestration product, and Atlas AI, Onfido’s anti-bias artificial intelligence software. These tools can be integrated with Onfido’s Smart Capture Link, enabling Salesforce customers to use low-code technology to more quickly verify the identity of prospective and existing customers.

Up until now, Salesforce customers have only been able to use Onfido’s app in the Salesforce AppExchange to reduce customer friction in the onboarding process.

Nottingham Building Society, a UK-based credit union, has been able to modernise their services to better serve customers through the implementation of Onfido:

“We’re 164 years old and still very paper based,” said Scott Devereaux, Head of Innovation, The Nottingham. “Onfido lets us take away paper and form filling by bringing in facial recognition and doc verification which really speeds up the onboarding process and helps build trust with our customers.”

Through the new pre-built Financial Services Cloud integration, creating an Onfido onboarding process is easier than ever. By switching the Onfido app on in their dashboard, Financial Services Cloud customers are able to easily add ID and biometric checks to their onboarding processes.

“Financial Services Cloud is a must-have solution for financial institutions looking to deliver quality service experiences while also creating more efficiencies across internal teams,” said Eran Agrios, SVP & GM of Financial Services, Salesforce. “With Onfido’s integration available for Financial Services Cloud customers, organizations now have the technology in one platform to easily make verifying customer identities more secure.”

“We’re thrilled to be integrating Onfido’s identity verification services for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud customers,” said Onfido CMO Nate Skinner. “This collaboration further pushes Onfido’s ability to lower customer acquisition costs with a streamlined integration that continues to put security and protection first.”