Cloudflare partners with Kyndryl to help enterprises modernize and scale corporate networks

Cloudflare has partnered with Kyndryl to help enterprises modernize and scale their corporate networks with managed WAN-as-a-Service and Cloudflare zero trust. The partnership couples Kyndryl’s expert managed end-to-end networking services with Cloudflare’s robust technology platform to enable enterprises to streamline connectivity to multiple clouds at scale.

The demands of modern applications, data, services, and connect-from-anywhere workloads are of top importance for businesses, including enterprises with legacy network infrastructure. Yet, organizations are increasingly faced with patchworks of data overload, on-premise technologies, public cloud services, and outdated networks, all of which contribute to operational loss and security risks.

Kyndryl’s expertise in network services and protecting business-critical infrastructure, coupled with Cloudflare’s global cloud platform, presents a partnership that enables enterprises to leverage a fully managed Internet security, performance, and reliability solution. The partnership allows enterprises to quickly scale network capacity based on business needs while reducing costs and presenting cost predictability.

“We have witnessed how enterprises are grappling with legacy hardware while introducing more and more cloud-based applications. As time goes on, this is only holding back business, limiting innovation potential, and increasing network security risk,” said Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare.

“That’s why with Kyndryl we’ve made it seamless for enterprises to be guided through the entire transition of bringing their corporate networks to the cloud,” Prince added.

“As Cloudflare continues to expand on its end-to-end cloud solution, we turn to our partners to help deliver this full set of services at an even greater scale to our customers. Given Kyndryl’s industry-leading consulting and managed network services, there was a clear opportunity to partner in order to guide enterprises through their network transformations,” said Matt Harrell, Global Head of Channels and Alliances at Cloudflare.

“By bringing together Kyndryl’s proven track record with enterprises in managing solutions, and Cloudflare’s platform for delivering leading comprehensive cloud infrastructure, this combination creates what enterprises need to easily transform their network,” Harrell continued.

With the growing complexity of multi-cloud networking, Cloudflare and Kyndryl’s managed WAN-as-a-service allows organizations to convert all their resources to cloud-native solutions and retire expensive traditional hardware with confidence.

Furthermore, the end-to-end network transformation services will deliver the Cloudflare zero trust security, and connectivity with remote access to enable organizations with centralized management, control, and visibility to their network infrastructure.

“Through Kyndryl’s collaboration with Cloudflare, we are excited to help guide more customers through their network modernization journeys,” said Josh Helm, VP of Global Network & Edge Offering Enablement at Kyndryl.

“As organizations grapple with increasing network workload demands, the joint WAN-as-a-Service offering will enable enterprises to build a robust cloud network and focus on being agile and innovative. The expansive IT advisory services Kyndryl provides, combining cloud networking with network security, simply helps organizations to overcome technological barriers for a seamless digital transformation,” Helm continued.

Cloudflare and Kyndryl are focused on helping customers: