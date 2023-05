Corvus Insurance analyzed data from the dark web and ransomware leak sites. Researchers uncovered a 60% increase in ransomware victims in March 2023, marking the highest monthly victim count observed in the past two years.

In this Help Net Security video, Ryan Bell, Threat Intelligence Manager at Corvus Insurance, talks about how ransomware groups are more well-equipped than ever. He also talks about what data tells us about the future of ransomware trends.