Barracuda SecureEdge strengthens security for businesses and MSPs

Barracuda Networks announced a new platform called Barracuda SecureEdge, a SASE solution that helps make hybrid and remote work easier to secure.

Barracuda SecureEdge integrates Barracuda’s Secure SD-WAN, Firewall-as-a-Service, Zero Trust Network Access, and Secure Web Gateway capabilities. Using a single-vendor solution enables businesses and MSPs to strengthen their security posture and help to reduce costs.

Delivered as a service, Barracuda SecureEdge secures users, sites, and IoT devices, is easy to manage and connects any device, application, and cloud/hybrid environment.

According to Gartner, “By 2025, 80% of enterprises will have adopted a strategy to unify web, cloud services, and private application access using a SASE/SSE architecture, up from 20% in 2021.”

Using a single-vendor SASE solution like Barracuda SecureEdge can lead to cost reduction and stronger security. It reduces the number of systems to purchase and lowers internal and external support costs. Additionally, improved security can be achieved and there are fewer risks of misconfigurations and interoperability issues that can happen between separate security systems. Today, cloud migrations, remote work, and the need for anytime, anywhere access makes a SASE solution essential.

The new Barracuda SecureEdge platform makes hybrid and remote work easier to secure, strengthens security, improves performance, and reduces management complexity. Key use cases for customers include:

Multi-layered network protection : Offers consistent policy enforcement for in-office and remote users, delivered from the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment.

: Offers consistent policy enforcement for in-office and remote users, delivered from the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment. Protection against web-based threats : Protects against web-based threats, regardless of the location of the user.

: Protects against web-based threats, regardless of the location of the user. Secure remote access : Provides secure remote access for any user to any application and workload, with Zero Trust Access.

: Provides secure remote access for any user to any application and workload, with Zero Trust Access. Optimized cloud and application access: Facilitates optimized cloud and application access from any user or site by providing Secure SD-WAN capabilities.

SecureEdge facilitates direct access to applications for remote users with Zero Trust enforcement, URL filtering, and traffic optimization to make the most of shared internet lines. Key highlights of the new platform are:

Control and visibility : Provides a high level of control and visibility into user-generated traffic at each endpoint. Selective security inspection enables businesses and MSPs to maintain control over critical application traffic.

: Provides a high level of control and visibility into user-generated traffic at each endpoint. Selective security inspection enables businesses and MSPs to maintain control over critical application traffic. Intent-based networking : Simplifies operations by applying intent-based networking principles across the entire platform, including SD-WAN and secure application access.

: Simplifies operations by applying intent-based networking principles across the entire platform, including SD-WAN and secure application access. Multiple levels of security and connectivity : Includes multiple levels of security and connectivity with auto-secure SD-WAN over all available uplinks.

: Includes multiple levels of security and connectivity with auto-secure SD-WAN over all available uplinks. Built-in optimization: Built-in last-mile optimization uses advanced Forward Error Correction algorithms to mitigate packet loss and optimize network traffic. These algorithms are applied when connecting office locations as well as endpoints.

Barracuda SecureEdge is available for customers, partners, and MSPs.