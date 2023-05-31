Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Mobile provides protection against mobile attack vectors

Bitdefender unveiled GravityZone Security for Mobile, designed to provide organizations with advanced Mobile Threat Detection (MTD) and security for Android, iOS and Chromebook devices, including Chrome extensions.

The new offering helps enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers gain deep visibility into their mobile footprint to prevent, protect, detect and respond to cyberattacks targeting mobile devices, applications, and operating systems.

With more than 6.8 billion smartphones in use around the world, attackers have ample opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities and target unsuspecting users. Enterprise organizations across all industries are under increasing pressure to adopt mobile security capabilities as mobile threats, particularly phishing, ransomware, and zero-day attacks, grow.

According to the 2023 “Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense” report by Gartner, “By 2025, more than half of organizations in regulated industries will have a security solution for both iOS and Android devices.” The report states, “Most importantly, we do have evidence that some of the largest recent attacks included at least one step that involved mobile devices.”

Enterprises continue to rely on a remote and dispersed workforce who use personal devices to connect to company networks and resources which has opened up an often-vulnerable attack surface,” said Andrei Florescu, deputy GM and SVP of products, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group.

“Cybercriminals increasingly target mobile devices as an entry point for attacks. It is critical for organizations to have an advanced mobile threat detection solution as part of their broader endpoint security strategy. GravityZone Security for Mobile is another example of how we are delivering trusted threat prevention, protection, detection, and response across all platforms to help organizations secure data and strengthen their cyber resilience,” added Florescu.

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Mobile provides advanced MTD and protection against mobile attack vectors. Leveraging Bitdefender’s antimalware and advanced threat intelligence solutions, GravityZone Security for Mobile enables organizations to vet applications, monitor device status, protect against malicious apps, phishing attacks and more to strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture.

Key features

Powerful security for mobile devices – GravityZone Security for Mobile leverages powerful antimalware technologies, driven by real-time threat intelligence and machine learning technologies on and off the device, to detect malicious applications, known and unknown threats. Organizations can vet mobile applications and monitor mobile endpoints to ensure they meet compliance with designated security policies. On-device anti-phishing technologies protect against phishing attacks without causing slowdowns, and web access controls prevent employees from visiting compromised or malicious websites.

Network protection – Detect network-based threats and map to the tactics and techniques used in MITRE ATT&CK security evaluations. GravityZone Security for Mobile enables organizations to prevent, detect and respond to network-borne threats to the mobile channel such as reconnaissance attempts (where an attacker covertly gathers information about an organization’s information systems), weak security connections, and man-in-the-middle attacks, where attackers attempt to intercept multi-factor authentication codes sent to mobile devices.

Device assessment and protection – Stay ahead of mobile device vulnerabilities. GravityZone Security for Mobile provides device monitoring for vulnerabilities, missing encryption, jailbreaking, root access, and outdated devices that are no longer receiving the latest security updates.

Integration with existing mobile and enterprise security solutions – GravityZone Security for Mobile integrates with the unified Bitdefender GravityZone console, enabling customers to extend security beyond traditional endpoints while enjoying centralized management from a single platform. GravityZone Security for Mobile is complementary to an organizations’ existing Mobile Device Management (MDM), Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), Unified Endpoint Management, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions, providing strong protection and easy deployment across all mobile endpoints.

100% cloud-based – GravityZone Security for Mobile provides cloud-based, easy-to-manage security for any type of mobile workforce. Zero-touch enrollment enables mass deployments of mobile devices without end-user intervention, making employees’ mobile devices more secure by default.

Deep visibility for regulatory compliance – Organizations in regulated industries must understand the privacy and security posture of employees’ mobile devices and the applications running on them. GravityZone Security for Mobile provides real-time visibility for application vetting, identifying abnormal behavior in apps, application version control, user warnings for denied applications, and risky actions such as isolating applications, disabling WiFi/Bluetooth, or disabling or uninstalling extensions.

GravityZone Security for Mobile is available now for Bitdefender GravityZone cloud solutions, including GravityZone Cloud MSP Security, or Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service.