Managing mental health in cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security video, Jason Lewkowicz, Chief Services Officer at Optiv, discusses mental health in cybersecurity, which needs more attention.

There is a confluence of factors – from the cybersecurity talent shortage and reductions in force to volatile financial markets and stagnant budgets – forcing cybersecurity professionals at all levels to work beyond their standard capacity on any given day, leading to emotional stress and burnout. Add a cyber incident to the mix, and the risk can elevate significantly.

