How STEM education can solve talent shortages, improve cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security video, Avani Desai, CEO at Schellman, talks about how teaching STEM subjects like cybersecurity is essential for addressing the staffing crisis and ensuring that organizations have the talent to protect themselves from cyber threats in the years to come.

In addition, teaching STEM subjects like cybersecurity can help promote diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. By providing opportunities for underrepresented groups to learn about cybersecurity and pursue careers in the field, we can help build a more diverse and inclusive workforce.