Nozomi and Cynalytica team to deliver security solutions to OT & IoT environments

Nozomi Networks and Cynalytica have unveiled they have partnered to provide a visibility, monitoring and threat detection solution that encompasses both TCP/IP-based and non-IP based serial bus and analog connections found in OT and IoT environments.

The joint solution simplifies the challenge of addressing security across modernized and legacy systems, and converges security monitoring across an unlimited number of facilities and systems to a central location.

“The current cybersecurity challenges and gaps faced by ICS/SCADA and OT operators are multifaceted, encompassing the risks associated with the increased connectivity of both non-IP based communication protocols and IP-based networks,” states Richard Robinson, CEO of Cynalytica.

“The combination of Cynalytica’s non-IP based communication monitoring capabilities with Nozomi Networks OT and IoT security solutions offers a comprehensive approach, enabling operators to bridge the capabilities gap between these two domains, gain holistic visibility and situational awareness, detect threats across diverse communication protocols, and effectively protect their critical infrastructure and operational technology environments,” Robinson continued.

“We’re finding that Cynalytica is critical in some of our largest accounts who rely on serial communications alongside Ethernet TCP/IP in their operational networks,” said Chet Namboodri, SVP of Business Development.

“Our combined visibility and threat detection—including intrusion detection via the AnalytICS Engine—ensures that all potential threats are captured and simplifies remediation efforts through our platforms. Cynalytica providing both on-prem and SaaS serves as a fantastic fit with Nozomi Networks’ flexibility of Guardian and Vantage platforms,” Namboodri concluded.