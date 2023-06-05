BigID Integrates with ServiceNow to help customers protect sensitive data

With the availability of the BigID Data Classification App on the ServiceNow Store, this expanded relationship provides more advanced security and privacy capabilities for workflow automations.

BigID automates the discovery and classification of personal, regulated, critical, and sensitive data in the Now Platform. ServiceNow Vault enables anonymization based on the intelligence about what is sensitive and who should have access. Together, the integration enables advanced data security, privacy, and governance by protecting sensitive data.

The new BigID Data Classification App integrates with ServiceNow Vault to:

Automatically analyze and classify sensitive data on the Now Platform.

Leverage BigID classification and sensitivity tags to intelligently anonymize sensitive data by role and who should have access.

Enable compliance awareness of data governance and privacy regulations such as CCPA, GDPR, and HIPAA.

BigID Classification with ServiceNow Vault enables customers to:

Accelerate validation of software development sample data sets sensitivity for non-production environments.

Access retail analytics without exposing underlying personal data.

Improve financial services fraud detection and prevention while helping protect customer data.

“The collaboration applying BigID Classification for the ServiceNow Vault is another important offering to integrate BigID intelligence into data privacy and security workflows,” said Iulia Stefoi-Silver, Sr. Vice President of Technical Alliances at BigID. “Our joint customers will save time, while increasing privacy and security to better protect their data. We are thrilled to continue expanding our strategic relationship with ServiceNow.”

“As businesses face increasing cyberattacks and growing regulatory requirements, it is essential that organizations properly protect mission-critical apps,” said Sultan Dawood, senior manager, Platform Security Product Marketing at ServiceNow. “This integration with BigID will help customers accurately and efficiently protect sensitive data, saving employees time and ensuring the organization is protected from emerging threats.”