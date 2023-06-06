Enveedo Strategy Execution Platform for Security strengthens cyber resiliency for businesses

Enveedo has launched its Strategy Execution Platform for Security that enables organizations to build and maintain cyber resiliency. The platform includes a risk management engine, on-demand access to vCISO guidance, and a real-time centralized view of the organization’s systems, assets, stakeholders, and risks.

It enables all businesses – especially those with limited resources, capabilities, or expertise – to plan, execute, and continuously evolve an enterprise-grade cybersecurity strategy based on an understanding of their risk posture.

“We are excited about the launch of our new cybersecurity platform,” said Luciano Salata, Enveedo CEO. “Enveedo simplifies the process of cybersecurity strategy management, making it easier and more affordable for IT and security professionals to keep their organizations secure and resilient against a backdrop of constant change.”

Cybersecurity is an essential component of modern business. Because every business has unique needs, security is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. In many organizations, information assets exist in disparate on-premises and cloud silos across multiple business units.

Developing and executing a cybersecurity strategy requires a clear understanding of what to protect and where, and the ability to continuously adapt to meet ongoing changes in IT infrastructure, regulatory requirements, the threat landscape, and the business itself.

The Enveedo platform streamlines the entire process with easy-to-follow guidelines, API integrations, and automation. The result is a comprehensive view of the organization’s IT and security systems, assets, data, and people. Enveedo provides on-demand access to its team of experienced CISOs to support customer success with the platform.

“Building cyber resiliency is no longer an option; it is a necessity,” said Mateo Ward, Enveedo Co-Founder.

“With its simplified oversight and management, the single Enveedo platform gives IT and security professionals the ability to adapt their cybersecurity to the ever-evolving changes in the business and threat landscapes. The platform’s integrated risk management capabilities help them achieve cyber resiliency,” added Daniel Monetto, Enveedo CTO.