Zscaler unveils a set of security solutions designed to leverage the full potential of generative AI

Zscaler has unveiled a set of security solutions designed for IT and security teams to leverage the full potential of generative AI while preserving the safety of enterprises’ intellectual property and their customers’ data. By employing its vast data pool, Zscaler utilizes AI/ML or generative AI to not only predict breaches but also recommend policies to deliver threat detection, prevention, and response.

Delivering impactful AI-powered outcomes requires large volumes of diverse, high-quality data and an AI engine to precisely train AI models to produce meaningful and accurate results. Zscaler’s AI advantage is the result of 15 years of expertise and leadership in developing and operating the world’s largest cloud security platform that processes more than 300 billion daily transactions from users, IoT/OT devices, workloads, and business-to-business communications.

The platform’s proxy-based architecture and cloud security data lake combined with Zscaler’s Large Language Models (LLM) for secure connectivity provides comprehensive views of an organization’s security posture while also delivering large volumes of valuable anonymized training data to continuously improve the AI models and intelligently predict breaches with precision at an unprecedented pace.

“Generative AI presents a game-changing inflection point in technology, and the organizations that have large volumes of relevant, private enterprise data to seize its potential today will emerge as leaders tomorrow,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder of Zscaler.

“Recognizing the significance of this technology years ago, we’ve implemented AI and ML capabilities to dramatically improve multiple services from data protection to digital experience monitoring. Today, Zscaler is taking a quantum leap forward by introducing a suite of security capabilities that allow our customers to safely harness the power of new generative AI tools to predict and stop breaches,” Chaudhry continued.

Zscaler’s suite of AI-powered security innovations help organizations accelerate their AI transformation journey while providing the foundation to fully capitalize on generative AI going forward.

Zscaler has delivered innovations that will help customers on their secure AI transformation journey.

Data Protection for AI – Zscaler Data Loss Prevention (DLP) prevents potential data leakage and enables organizations to record and retain content, including prompts to generative AI queries and outputs of the publicly available LLM’s and AI applications for security and audit purposes in their own environment.

– Zscaler Data Loss Prevention (DLP) prevents potential data leakage and enables organizations to record and retain content, including prompts to generative AI queries and outputs of the publicly available LLM’s and AI applications for security and audit purposes in their own environment. AITotal – A comprehensive risk scoring system for an exploding number of AI applications, taking into account the applications’ risk profile and privacy policy.

– A comprehensive risk scoring system for an exploding number of AI applications, taking into account the applications’ risk profile and privacy policy. AI Visibility & Access Control – A new URL category and cloud application specifically tailored for monitoring AI application usage. This solution offers the versatility to establish a variety of disparate policies for different user sets and groups, granting them precise control over access to AI applications. By implementing cloud-based Remote Browser Isolation, Zscaler provides an additional layer of security while restricting potentially hazardous actions, such as uploads, downloads, and cut-and-paste functions when accessing AI applications.

Zscaler has recently developed the following Innovations, currently in preview, that will harness generative AI to deliver precision outcomes.