Exabeam appoints Adam Geller as CEO

Exabeam has unveiled that Adam Geller has been appointed as CEO. Michael DeCesare is stepping down as CEO and President, but will continue to serve as a Board advisor.

Geller is a well-respected Silicon Valley leader who has built a 25-year career in the information security industry leading product teams that designed and delivered cutting-edge cybersecurity offerings. Under Geller’s leadership as CPO for the last three years, Exabeam rearchitected its products to be cloud-native and launched the company’s New-Scale SIEM product portfolio.

“I have built a strong leadership team at Exabeam and have every confidence in their ability to continue the momentum and accelerated growth achieved during my tenure,” said Michael DeCesare.

“Having worked alongside Adam for the last two years, I wholeheartedly agree he is the right choice for CEO. A cloud-native product strategy is critical for the success of the company and Exabeam will benefit from a CEO with such an established and proven cloud-delivered product background at the helm,” DeCesare continued.

“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments made under Mike’s leadership at Exabeam,” said Geller. “It has been a privilege to work alongside him since he joined the company in 2021. I appreciate the continued support of the executive leadership team and the Board as we work to advance security operations and accelerate threat detection, investigation, and response with our cloud-native New-Scale SIEM portfolio.”

Before joining Exabeam, Geller served as senior vice president of cloud delivered security, product, and engineering at Palo Alto Networks. During his tenure at the cybersecurity firm, he led the cloud transformation of the company by launching the VM-Series next-generation firewalls across multiple public and private clouds, driving the expansion into securing public cloud infrastructure, and building and launching a global SASE solution.