Celerium Compromise Defender detects and disrupts cyber compromise activity

Celerium released its latest cybersecurity solution, Compromise Defender. As an integral part of Celerium’s Cyber Defense Network , this innovative solution combines rapid implementation and automation to provide early detection and defense of compromise activity.

Research by IBM found that the average detection time of a data breach is around 200 days, nearly seven months. The need for early detection and defense against compromise activity, which often succeeds the network intrusion phase of a cyber incident and can be a precursor to later-stage ransomware and data breach attacks, is more critical than ever. Celerium created Compromise Defender to address this need.

“Small and medium-sized businesses and local government organizations are overloaded and overwhelmed with cybersecurity challenges,” said Tommy McDowell, GM of Celerium. “Our aim with Compromise Defender is to lighten their load by providing a real-time, automated solution that not only detects threats early but also launches an effective defense.”

Celerium specifically designed Compromise Defender for busy and overloaded organizations, with quick setup and easy operation:

30-minute non-intrusive implementation, without any hardware or software to install.

Secure connectivity between an organization’s perimeter firewalls to Celerium’s Decision Engine hosted on the AWS cloud.

100% automated, eliminating the need for integration with SIEM or IT security stack solutions.

Autonomous operation, requiring no IT staff for day-to-day management.

Real-time automated defense mechanisms to block network threats and compromise activity. The real-time mechanism re-optimizes network defense measures every 15 minutes.

Integrated automated analysis and reporting platforms show compromise activity (of reconnaissance, C2 server activity, malicious port activity, and more) in the Compromise Defender portal.

Configurable support for a community of individual organizations.

Cyber defense measures

The defensive measures in Compromise Defender leverage the patented technology from Dark Cubed, acquired by Celerium in September 2022 and used by the U.S. government for more than four years. The new compromise activity functions are currently patent pending. “Compromise Defender introduces many innovations and insights into cyber threats by focusing on early compromise activity detection and defense,” said Vince Crisler, the current Chief Strategy Officer of Celerium, founder of Dark Cubed, and former White House CISO.

Cl0p/MOVEit ransomware defensive measures

Celerium is currently piloting Compromise Defender with several government and commercial organizations. The system’s ability to rapidly respond to the recent Cl0p/MOVEit ransomware threat has proven the solution’s effectiveness. Compromise Defender quickly integrated more than 1,500 IOCs provided by CISA, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security, and other organizations to deliver prompt and efficient protection for organizations in the pilot. Several organizations observed reconnaissance (scanning) activity associated with MOVEit infrastructure, and Compromise Defender blocked that activity.

“Beyond Cl0p/MOVEit and other current threats, Compromise Defender is primed to protect organizations from future attacks, malware campaigns, and phishing attacks – including those that ChatGPT and other AI-enabled technologies and threat actors automatically generate,” noted McDowell.