How ransomware impacts the healthcare industry

Healthcare continues to be one of the most attractive targets for cyberattackers, and the number of breaches affecting the industry is increasing yearly.

In this Help Net Security video, Steve Gwizdala, VP of Healthcare at ForgeRock, discusses how vigilance and new ways of enhancing cybersecurity measures will be crucial to healthcare organizations and businesses responsible for protecting consumers’ online information – across the entire supply chain.

There needs to be more than the traditional password and username approach to protect such valuable information and keep healthcare organizations in business.

Implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA), passwordless authentication, and zero-trust architecture ensures users experience a high level of security while mitigating risk and reducing opportunities for malicious actors to capture patient medical records.