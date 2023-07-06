ISACA joins ECSO to strengthen cybersecurity and digital skills in Europe

ISACA is joining the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO). The membership will work to accelerate ECSO and ISACA’s shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity, fostering collaboration and driving digital trust across Europe.

ISACA’s membership brings numerous benefits and opportunities for organisations and professionals across Europe. Through collaborating with ECSO, ISACA will share its expertise, resources, and training initiatives to develop the European cybersecurity ecosystem and enhance cybersecurity practices throughout the region.

ISACA’s membership in ECSO will also serve to leverage ECSO’s Women4Cyber initiative and ISACA’s One In Tech foundation’s SheLeadsTech program in multiple ways. This collaboration aims to develop joint programs and initiatives that attract more women into the cybersecurity field.

“We are pleased to become a member of ECSO and collaborate with esteemed organisations to strengthen cybersecurity in Europe,” said Erik Prusch, CEO at ISACA.

“ISACA has long been at the forefront of addressing the cybersecurity skills gap through comprehensive education, membership, and training programs. By joining forces with ECSO, ISACA will reinforce its commitment to supporting the cybersecurity agenda of the European Union and fostering innovation, economic growth, and societal wellbeing,” said Chris Dimitriadis, Chair of the Board at ISACA Europe and Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA.

“We at ECSO are excited to join forces with ISACA, a global leader in IT governance, risk, privacy, and cybersecurity. In the digital age, trust, privacy and data protection are fundamental values that must be protected with means that go beyond technical controls,” stated Joanna Świątkowska, Chief Operating Officer at ECSO. “

Together with ISACA, we aim to uphold these issues and strengthen the digital skills and capacity building in Europe required to contribute to a safer and more secure digital world. This collaboration resonates with our shared commitment to advancing digital trust and fostering a culture of cooperation and shared responsibility,” added Świątkowska.