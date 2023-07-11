Drata appoints Sydney Sloan as CMO

Drata announced the appointment of Sydney Sloan as the company’s first ever Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Sloan will oversee global marketing at Drata to help market and brand leadership, fuel customer engagement, and accelerate the company’s commitment to delivering value to its over 3,000 customers.

Sloan is an expert in spearheading and executing successful global marketing strategies while building world class teams for high growth SaaS companies. She most recently served as CMO of Salesloft where she helped scale the company over 10x in three and a half years.

Sloan also held senior leadership and advisory roles at Adobe, Alfresco, Marketo and Demandbase. At Drata, Sloan will lead efforts to continue integrating and elevating go to market strategies that drive revenue and customer growth.

“It’s no surprise Drata has solidified itself as an outstanding market leader in compliance automation; our tangible customer-centric values have been a striking differentiator,” said Sydney Sloan, CMO of Drata. “I’m looking forward to amplifying that success as we continue our global expansion and reach even more companies looking to automate their security and compliance program.”

“Sydney’s wealth of executive-level experience, paired with a deep sense of commitment to company culture and the customer experience is the perfect fit for Drata’s values and aspirations,” said Adam Markowitz, Drata CEO. “I’m confident that her leadership will play a significant role in propelling Drata to the next level.”