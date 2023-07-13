ManageEngine adds OpenAI observability to Site24x7

ManageEngine has added OpenAI observability as a native capability to Site24x7, its comprehensive cloud-based observability platform. The offering enables application owners to monitor the utilization of different OpenAI models seamlessly while tracking real-time performance and cost metrics — all within a unified view.

This capability empowers businesses to leverage the potential of emerging AI technologies, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to drive innovation and achieve their strategic objectives while being cost-conscious.

As organizations increasingly embrace OpenAI’s latest generative AI model and explore the potential of ChatGPT across multiple teams, gaining a comprehensive understanding of user interactions with GPT-powered applications becomes crucial.

This understanding enables the identification of valuable opportunities to optimize models and enhance user experiences. Additionally, closely monitoring API usage and token consumption becomes essential to managing costs and enhancing overall application performance.

“As the demand for OpenAI’s GPT-4 model continues to soar, companies are compelled to reimagine and revamp their existing service landscapes to enhance the user experience,” said Srinivasa Raghavan, director of product management for Site24x7.

“Observability emerges as a transformative force, empowering companies to get the most out of GPT. Our commitment to enabling organizations using GPT APIs is reflected in our efforts to provide effortless setup and cost and performance monitoring. We aim to ensure that efficiency and effectiveness remain at the forefront of our AI-driven IT operations management solution,” Raghavan continued.

The Site24x7 OpenAI Observability module automatically tracks and analyzes various metrics related to OpenAI usage, such as token usage, latency and errors. It is easy to integrate in applications that use OpenAI modules and leverage the platform’s built-in alerting system to take quick actions on malfunctions.

Site24x7 empowers IT operations and DevOps teams with AI-powered performance monitoring and cloud spend optimization. Its capabilities help troubleshoot problems with the end-user experience, applications, servers, public clouds, and network infrastructure.