Privacera Governed Data Stewardship empowers businesses’ data initiatives

Privacera announced Governed Data Stewardship solution and significant ease of use improvements. This innovative offering transforms how IT organizations distribute data ownership and stewardship into lines of business to speed up self-service data sharing and access governance.

By eliminating a significant IT bottleneck, Privacera reduces IT complexity and cost, reduces the volume of service desk tickets, increases business agility, and keeps data safe and well-regulated.

“We have heard from our customers repeatedly that managing and provisioning secure data access is a major unsolved pain point,” said Balaji Ganesan, CEO. “Analytical and AI initiatives require agile data sharing and fine-grained access provisioning. We are excited to empower organizations with a more democratized experience, one that offers enhanced data governance offerings decreases IT burdens, and accelerated data access while maintaining utmost security and compliance throughout the data estate.”

Outdated models hamper business results

Historically, business users have created IT service management tickets when they want access to data. A typical approval process might require four to five different levels of approval, and upon final approval, IT administrators are tasked to manually create the required policy controls for each back-end system. This lengthy process takes time and resources and invites complexity and unfortunate opportunity for requests to fall through the cracks.

Additionally, with the volume of data request tickets across a diverse multi-cloud data estate, the above approach is costly and the last mile needs to be managed by IT. It is highly inefficient to manage access to data on an account-by-account, workspace-by-workspace, or instance-by-instance basis because it often involves different IT experts. And this problem compounds as data and datasets expand at a geometric rate.

“As I look at the modern data environment, a key element is making it all work better together with the goal of accelerating the time to business and data insight,” said Stewart Bond, Research Vice President, IDC.

“But appropriate and timely data access has been a roadblock between data discovery and consumption; once a data consumer has discovered relevant data in a catalog or marketplace, the acquisition of data is where the process slows down. It is akin to someone shopping online, checking out, and then nothing happens, because there is no automated connection to the delivery mechanism. What Privacera is doing with Governed Data Stewardship is eliminating the complexity and time of running a data access request through a service management system. This empowers businesses’ data initiatives to actually get more value from marketplaces and catalog initiatives,” added Bond.

A revolutionary approach to data access

Privacera’s Governed Data Stewardship solution, built on our industry-leading Unified Data Security Platform, delegates the granting of access function to data custodians and stewards who possess a deep understanding of the data, promoting business ownership and agility while maintaining global and centralized security guardrails.

Comprehensive controls can be added to ensure consistent enforcement of corporate-level data security and access integrated with third-party workflows and data catalogs such as Collibra or Alation. As these stewards are much closer to data and data risks, this methodology supports the entire data access process and ensures prompt and secure data provisioning.

The solution offers ease of use, simplifying the complex tasks of data and privacy management. The user-friendly interface allows for intuitive navigation and seamless interaction reducing the burden on data stewards and enabling them to focus on their core responsibilities. Even users with limited technical expertise can effectively implement and enforce data governance policies, fostering a culture of privacy and compliance within organizations.

Companies that work to adopt this new model of Governed Data Stewardship will reap numerous benefits. They gain access to their data more quickly, costs are reduced, data products are industrialized, and faster times to insights is achieved. Data security posture is also improved by ensuring data is being used for the right purpose, eliminating data proliferation, and establishing centralized auditing.

Complex data workflows managed effortlessly

Organizations that need more complex data workflows with a Privacera-provided API can utilize the power of a service management ticketing system workflow. Here users discover datasets. When they request access to data, an API is invoked that shares with the service management system, the data being requested, and the relevant data steward for that data.

The ticket can be automatically routed initially to the appropriate data steward and any additional predefined approvals. When final approval is given, the ticketing system connects, and data is automatically provisioned.

“Governed Data Stewardship, from Privacera, is the ultimate power tool for business data authority,” said Bob Seiner. President and Principal, KIK Consulting. “Say goodbye to IT or bureaucratic bottlenecks and hello to data liberation! Privacera’s Governed Data Stewardship solution empowers business communities and decision-makers by uncovering insights and conquering data access obstacles with a single click.”

Additional solution benefits include:

IT data bottlenecks eliminated : Businesses receive data faster because data provisioning time is reduced.

: Businesses receive data faster because data provisioning time is reduced. Reduction of IT costs : The complexity and cost of managing data access is lessened.

: The complexity and cost of managing data access is lessened. Business agility empowered : Data stewards who know the data and the context are enabled to manage access at the speed of business.

: Data stewards who know the data and the context are enabled to manage access at the speed of business. Security posture improved: Data is used only for the right purposes. The management of data is transferred to data stewards who understand the data risks for their function and business area.

“Governed Data Stewardship empowers data stewards to act as custodians of data access while IT teams focus on value generation. As a result, organizations experience faster data provisioning, better data security, and reduced time to insights. This is another step forward for Privacera as we support the move towards self-service business intelligence, enabling business users to access and analyze data faster,” added Ganesan.

Privacera Unified Data Security Platform usability improvements

As part of this most recent update, Privacera’s Unified Data Security Platform brings a range of usability and ease-of-use improvements that can be used by data stewards, governance, security, or IT team. Policy creation can be achieved using easy-to-understand English text and grammar and a few clicks of the mouse.

Natural language combined with intuitive search, auto-fill recommendations greatly simplifies the creation, administration, and management of policies for both technical and non-technical users.