IGEL appoints Klaus Oestermann as CEO

IGEL has announced the appointment of Klaus Oestermann as CEO. A proven leader in growing global software businesses, Oestermann succeeds Jed Ayres who will continue on as IGEL Company Advisor.

Oestermann, who brings a track record for scaling global software businesses while building market positions and brand value, was selected by the IGEL Board to take the top executive position after being named Executive Chair of the Board earlier this year.

His expertise in balancing strategic planning and execution with financial discipline and organizational efficiency will catapult IGEL’s market share and accelerate global adoption of the company’s IGEL COSMOS platform – which optimizes digital workspace delivery while maintaining security, compliance, and control.

“IGEL has built one of the most respected solutions in the end user compute (EUC) industry,” said Oestermann. “We stand at the forefront of digital workspace OS innovation, combining engineering excellence with strategic partnerships across top hardware device manufacturers and industry software leaders. As the future of work increasingly turns to hybrid, IGEL is poised to capture a tremendous global growth opportunity. I am eager to work with the IGEL team and its great channel partners to take the company to its full potential.”

As CEO, Oestermann will be executing a global expansion strategy while elevating the IGEL brand, value proposition, and market position. Emphasis will center around the IGEL COSMOS platform and its unmatched ability to lower total endpoint cost of ownership, drive sustainability initiatives, and exceed compliance requirements, delivering a security platform that enables next-gen protection through prevention for regulated industries.

Specific focus will be given to IGEL’s adoption across key global vertical markets including healthcare, government, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and high tech.

“We thank Jed for his incredible contributions to IGEL’s evolution these past seven years as he drove the company’s successful transformation into a software leader with the groundbreaking operating system platform for today’s hybrid work era,” said Jonathan Meeks, Managing Director, TA Associates and IGEL Board Member.

“Now, as we chart the next phase of IGEL’s global growth, we are pleased to pass the leadership torch to Klaus. His years of proven software industry expertise for high-growth businesses will usher in a new era for IGEL as the company capitalizes on the significant market opportunity being driven by the future of hybrid work,” Meeks continued.

Oestermann is an enterprise software, SaaS and EUC industry expert with a deep networking and cyber security background. Most notably, he was an officer of the company and the visionary leader behind the Citrix Networking & Security division (Netscaler), growing it from $40 million to a $800 million business.

He is also an investor and on the boards of BedRock Systems and Zigna. In the past decade he has been very active in the Silicon Valley startup community as an investor, advisor, and board member in companies such as The Fabric Venture Funds, True Lark, Rancher Labs (acquired by SUSE), Mesh7 (acquired by VMware), IoTium (acquired by View), Spanugo (acquired by IBM), CloudVolumes (acquired by VMware), Venafi (acquired by Thoma Bravo) and Cotendo (acquired by Akamai). He has also co-founded OestermannWines.com with his daughter.