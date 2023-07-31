Open-source security challenges and complexities

Open source refers to software or technology that is made available to the public with its source code openly accessible, editable, and distributable. In other words, the source code contains the underlying programming instructions and is freely available for anyone to view, modify, enhance, and share.

As technology advances, open-source software has become a fundamental aspect of modern computing, providing numerous benefits and opportunities. However, concerns surrounding potential vulnerabilities and threats have also emerged with its widespread adoption.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present parts of previously recorded videos from security experts in the field that unravel the complexities surrounding open-source security.

Complete videos