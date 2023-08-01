Strategies for ensuring compliance and security in outdated healthcare IT systems

With the average price tag for a healthcare data breach at an all-time high, the overall financial damage to an organization is high regarding economic loss and reputation repair.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), using improperly maintained legacy software is one of the most dangerous practices for organizations. Yet nearly 80% of healthcare systems were recently reported to be operating outdated legacy systems that continue to leave a broad attack surface for attackers.

In this Help Net Security video, Jim Jackson, President and CRO of TuxCare, discusses how healthcare IT teams can automate the process of taking new patches through staging, testing, and production on legacy systems while also establishing end-to-end threat monitoring and maintaining compliance.