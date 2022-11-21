Legacy IT system modernization largely driven by security concerns

For the first time ever, digitalization is the driving force across the enterprise, according to Advanced’s Mainframe Modernization Business Barometer Report. Organizations aren’t just embracing cloud hyperscalers as infrastructure providers – they’re inviting them into the critical operations of their businesses with open arms.

After surveying hundreds of enterprise IT leaders across the globe, Advanced found 41% ranked security – including the downstream impact to regulatory compliance, data, and infrastructure management – as the top element taken into account when prioritizing their mainframe modernization strategies.

In this Help Net Security video, Tim Jones, Managing Director, Application Modernization for Advanced, talks about how being tethered to legacy systems is seen as a true barrier to digitalization for the enterprise today, and offers insight into the main reasons for modernizing the mainframe.