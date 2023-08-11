BigID Access Intelligence Remediation defends users against unauthorized exposure

BigID launched Access Intelligence Remediation, empowering organizations to find and fix access rights violations at scale within their Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) workflows.

With this latest innovation, BigID continues to enhance its DSPM platform, providing organizations with the tools they need to safeguard sensitive data and defend against unauthorized exposure and use.

Key takeaways:

Detect and investigate access violations : BigID’s automated discovery and classification of sensitive data files enables organizations to identify and eliminate unnecessary access privileges. Customizable rules and access types allow for pinpointing risks and detecting users and groups with unmanaged access to sensitive data sources, sets, and files.

: BigID’s automated discovery and classification of sensitive data files enables organizations to identify and eliminate unnecessary access privileges. Customizable rules and access types allow for pinpointing risks and detecting users and groups with unmanaged access to sensitive data sources, sets, and files. Revoke access rights : Access Intelligence Remediation provides automatic alerts and remediation workflows to swiftly address breaches. Centrally monitor data access risks, take quick action by revoking access rights, assign remediation tasks, or open ITSM tickets directly with BigID.

: Access Intelligence Remediation provides automatic alerts and remediation workflows to swiftly address breaches. Centrally monitor data access risks, take quick action by revoking access rights, assign remediation tasks, or open ITSM tickets directly with BigID. Accelerate risk management: Access Intelligence Remediation streamlines security operations with automation, enabling organizations to address critical issues faster and optimize resource usage. Strengthen zero trust with a data-centric, risk-aware approach, achieving a least privilege model and minimizing the risk of unintended exposure.

“Access Intelligence Remediation marks a significant leap in empowering organizations to proactively manage data access and security. With automated detection and streamlined remediation, BigID provides the tools needed to safeguard sensitive data, protect against unauthorized access, and fortify DSPM. We are committed to helping our customers stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape and maintain the highest standards of data protection,” said Tyler Young, CISO at BigID.