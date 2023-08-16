Bitdefender enhances security for iOS devices with Scam Alert

Bitdefender has launched an advanced security feature for iOS users, Scam Alert. The new technology protects users from phishing scams delivered through SMS/MMS messages and calendar invites. Layered on top of existing protection in Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS, Scam Alert proactively identifies attacks and prevents them from reaching the mobile user – providing iPhone and iPad users complete, layered protection.

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting Apple operating systems dispelling a common myth that little or no security protection is required. According to the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network, 2022 saw a staggering $330 million in losses attributed to text scams. This figure represents a significant increase, being more than twice the reported losses in 2021 and nearly five times the losses reported in 2019.

Scam Alert closes this security gap by identifying potentially malicious links in real-time sent by text message or calendar invites. The links are verified as malicious through correlation with Bitdefender global threat intelligence. If found malicious, the message is sent automatically to the ‘Junk’ folder. If it is a calendar invite, users can simply delete it. In both cases, steps are initiated to prevent further communication with the source of the threat.

“Threat actors are incredibly resourceful at leveraging social engineering efforts to steal money or personal information,” said Ciprian Istrate, SVP of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender.

“Phishing attacks using text messaging and calendar events continue to increase globally, yet there are few options for protecting iOS devices and cybercriminals are capitalizing. Scam Alert is a powerful added layer of security that stops attackers in their tracks giving consumers peace of mind as they navigate their digital lifestyle, Istrate added.”

With Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS, consumers will now benefit from: